Hope I can shine lights through the cracks. The war has already come. We are too late to stop it.

What I hope to do is point you to people and groups who have told us the truth with track records of telling the truth.

I would like to invite all diverse groups. I am as filthy and open as they come. I have sixty-years of demonstatable assaults on the rights of the American to speak of. I wish I had more. Historians who regurgitate the lies of history are your worst enemies. The lies of the past have created this present.

