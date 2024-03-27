dissident post
cognitive dissonance
leon festinger
Mar 27
myname email
1
cognitive dissonance
Article 8 War Crimes
rome statute / international criminal court
Mar 22
myname email
8
Article 8 War Crimes
blackmailed? or actual pedophiles?
lawlessness/censorship/kid-fucking cannot be tolerated ! THIS IS INSANE
Mar 21
myname email
5
blackmailed? or actual pedophiles?
3
predators versus people
Meeuwis T. Baaijen
Mar 21
myname email
2
predators versus people
that holy word, 'revolution'
liu xiaobo
Mar 21
myname email
1
that holy word, 'revolution'
assange
by john pilger
Mar 21
myname email
5
assange
Writers who want fame and fortune
a system of bribery cannot serve you
Mar 19
myname email
Writers who want fame and fortune
read more write less
jack
Mar 11
myname email
2
read more write less
2
February 2024
rough draft
Open to my band of welcome dissidents as we watch the free world burn civilians alive with white phosphorus
Feb 16
myname email
2
rough draft
3
Jan. 6th needs to be seen by the public from the publics perspective
The 200 FBI agents, the set-ups, the clandestine cloak and dagger Government
Feb 15
myname email
Jan. 6th needs to be seen by the public from the publics perspective
Four Branches of the Stasi State; City, County, State, and Federal Government
A Canadien friend called California, the Aushwitz of America
Feb 12
myname email
Four Branches of the Stasi State; City, County, State, and Federal Government
Death loves nothing more than Death
Focusing on Gaza, you miss the devil at home who has devoured your local community
Feb 12
myname email
Death loves nothing more than Death
